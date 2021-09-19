Precise control measures barely impact economy as COVID-19 rebounds

Xinhua) 15:04, September 19, 2021

FUZHOU, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- As the Chinese people are about to mark a national holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, local authorities in the eastern province of Fujian are battling an outbreak of the Delta variant to stop its spread.

The Chinese mainland Friday reported 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian, bringing such cases in the province to 292 in total since Sept. 10.

Mass testing, robust contact-tracing measures, and temporary suspension of indoor public venues have since been carried out in cities affected by the latest outbreak.

Cultural and tourism venues, including public libraries, museums, galleries, and theaters, have closed. Trans-provincial group tours, performances, and exhibitions in COVID-19 high and medium-risk areas have also been discontinued.

Affected by the epidemic, tens of thousands of enterprises in Fujian, including shoe and garments manufacturers, have also taken necessary anti-epidemic measures.

"A dozen of our workers in Xiamen had to work from home under the requirements since confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city," said Zheng Ping, general manager of Xiamen Worthpart Machinery Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of undercarriage parts for excavators and bulldozers.

"Staff members staying at the plant take their temperatures every day. We keep a close eye on information about the epidemic and do nucleic acid tests in line with the requirements," Zheng said.

"The anti-epidemic measures did affect the operation, but we understand and support the measures, as the impacts will be short-lived and limited. In the long run, only when the epidemic is under control can the production and trade of my company be fully guaranteed," Zheng added.

Nationwide, the public will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Sept. 21. Outside Fujian, public activities remain largely unaffected.

"The prompt and precise measures taken by the government have protected people's lives," said Li Peigong, a professor with Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance.

China's economy recovered quickly from the impact of the epidemic thanks to the Chinese government's swift and efficient response.

China's industrial output showed stable growth in August, with value-added industrial output, a key indicator reflecting industrial activities and economic prosperity, expanding 5.3 percent year on year, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months, the industrial output gained 13.1 percent year on year, resulting in average two-year growth of 6.6 percent.

Statistics also showed that the country's tourism sector rebounded from last year's inactivity.

More than 10,000 top-level tourist attractions will open during the Mid-Autumn and National Day holidays, accounting for 80 percent of the total, said Hou Zhengang, an official with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"China is by far the best country in fighting the virus and resuming production and lives across the world," said Yu Wenxuan, a professor with Xiamen University, adding that China has been improving its anti-pandemic measures.

"Compared with some other countries, China's anti-epidemic measures are forward-looking and executed quickly and effectively," Yu added.

Yu said the efforts by China to combat the pandemic are based on protecting the safety, health, and lives of the people, which was affirmed among the people.

"The strategy of taking swift and strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus shows that the Chinese government truly serves the people," Yu said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)