Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:45, September 15, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.
Also reported were 23 new imported cases, including 13 in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Henan.
One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported on Tuesday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China tames latest Delta-induced surge in 35 days
- China penalizes 70 derelict officials amid Delta resurgence
- China's Hunan reports 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Over 1.77 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
- Yangzhou launches 4th round of nucleic acid testing in main districts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.