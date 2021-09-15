Chinese mainland reports 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:45, September 15, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, including 13 in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Henan.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported on Tuesday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission said.

