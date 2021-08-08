Yangzhou launches 4th round of nucleic acid testing in main districts

Xinhua) 14:57, August 08, 2021

Citizens queue to receive test at a nucleic acid testing point in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 7, 2021. Yangzhou launched the 4th round of nucleic acid testing in its main districts on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

