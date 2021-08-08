We Are China

Vehicles disinfect street to curb resurgence of COVID-19 in Zhengzhou

Xinhua) 14:53, August 08, 2021

Vehicles disinfect a street to curb the lastest resurgence of COVID-19 in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

