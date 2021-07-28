Home>>
Firefighters from Wuhan help Zhengzhou with subway tunnel drainage
(Ecns.cn) 11:00, July 28, 2021
Firefighters from Wuhan pump the rainwater out of the Zhengzhou Subway station at 10 pm on July 26, 2021. The firefighter team from Wuhan joined rescue efforts to drain the rainwater out of the subway in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. (Photo/ Ai Shiyang)
