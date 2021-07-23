Patients transferred from a flood-hit hospital in Zhengzhou

July 23, 2021

Photo taken on July 22, 2021 shows patients are being transferred from Fuwai Central Cardiovascular Hospital in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan. Some critically ill patients were moved outward by helicopters and other patients by assault boats and rubber boats. Patients here are in urgent need to be transferred to other hospitals due to floods which have blocked roads near the Fuwai Central Cardiovascular Hospital and caused power failure here. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Dengfeng)

