Thursday, July 22, 2021

Blue Sky Rescue in Beijing joins rescue efforts in Henan

(Ecns.cn) 11:02, July 22, 2021

The Blue Sky Rescue(BSR), a nonprofit civil rescue organization in China, assembles at the Doudian rest area on the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau expressway. The team is ready to help rainstorm-hit Henan Province , July 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Cui Nan)


