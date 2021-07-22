Home>>
Blue Sky Rescue in Beijing joins rescue efforts in Henan
(Ecns.cn) 11:02, July 22, 2021
The Blue Sky Rescue(BSR), a nonprofit civil rescue organization in China, assembles at the Doudian rest area on the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau expressway. The team is ready to help rainstorm-hit Henan Province , July 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Cui Nan)
