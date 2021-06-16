Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:23, June 16, 2021

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in the subdistrict of Baihedong in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 15 were reported in Guangdong, three in Shanghai, two in Jiangsu and one in Sichuan, the report said.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day but three new suspected cases, all from abroad, were recorded.

