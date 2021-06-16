China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou ready to open

China Grand Canal Museum is decorated with lights at night in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, June 15, 2021. The museum will officially open to the public on June 16. (Photo: China News Service/ Yang Bo)

The museum combines elements in the Tang Dynasty (618-906 A.D) to the architecture style.

The Grand Canal, with a total length of 1,776 km, starts from Beijing and runs over provinces to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province. The King of the State of Wu (495?473 BC) ordered to build a canal called Han Gou (now locates at Yangzhou in Jiangsu Province) 2,500 years ago in the late Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC). Han Gou is also the earliest section of the China Grand Canal with a definite date.

