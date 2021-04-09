Int'l Horticultural Exposition opens in Yangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:48, April 09, 2021

Aerial photo shows the view of the International Horticultural Exposition in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 8, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)

Themed "Green City, Healthy Life," the expo opened to the public in Zaolinwan Tourist Resort in the county-level city of Yizheng, Yangzhou City, and will run until Oct. 8 this year.

Covering an area of about 230 hectares, the expo includes five core pavilions: the Chinese Garden Culture Pavilion, the Courtyard Garden Pavilion, the Chinese Flower Art Pavilion, the International Horticultural Pavilion and the Opening and Closing Ceremony Pavilion, featuring more than 60 exhibition gardens from around the world.

