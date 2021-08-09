China's Hunan reports 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:24, August 09, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a hospital in Lixian County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2021. The nucleic acid testing in Lixian County is conducted at full speed currently to ensure the brief and accurate results amid the resurgence of the COVID-19. (Photo by Bai Yipu/Xinhua)

CHANGSHA, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province reported 12 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Of the new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 were reported in the city of Zhangjiajie, a popular tourist destination that witnessed a cluster of the country's recent COVID-19 infections.

The other two confirmed cases were found in the city of Yiyang, all previously categorized as asymptomatic carriers in the province.

Hunan had reported 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three imported ones, between July 20 and Aug. 8 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19, said the commission.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)