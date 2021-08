Central China's Zhangjiajie takes proactive measures to ensure stable supply of daily necessities

Xinhua) 09:05, August 06, 2021

A staff member checks edible oil stock at the distribution center of a supermarket in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 5, 2021. Authorities in Zhangjiajie have take proactive measures to ensure stable supply of daily necessities amid the latest COVID-19 resurgence. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

