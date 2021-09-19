China stresses aircraft disinfection to prevent COVID-19 case import
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out a protocol on the disinfection of passenger aircraft arriving from outside the Chinese mainland to reduce the risk of COVID-19 case import.
The directive clearly points out the responsibilities shared by departments and organizations for the disinfection of inbound passenger aircraft while clarifying the disinfection procedure and technical requirements.
It urges rigorous personal protection for the disinfection personnel and garbage treatment workers who work on the inbound passenger aircraft, ensuring they are fully protected against exposure risk.
Work logs should be maintained, and closed-loop personnel management should be put in place for the disinfection personnel and garbage treatment workers. The employees need to test for coronavirus once a day and be vaccinated against COVID-19, says the protocol released by the National Health Commission.
