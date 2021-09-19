Home>>
2.17 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:38, September 19, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.17 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
