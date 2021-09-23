Chinese mainland reports 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:49, September 23, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 28 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 20 were reported in Fujian and the other eight were reported in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, with five in Yunnan, three in Tianjin, two each in Shanghai, Hubei and Guangdong, and one in Liaoning, the commission said.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Wednesday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 8,883 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 8,372 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 511 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,894 by Wednesday, including 990 patients still receiving treatment, 14 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,268 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 348 asymptomatic cases, of whom 340 were imported, under medical observation as of Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 12,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,159 cases, including 841 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,883 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)