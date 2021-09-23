China's Harbin adds 6 medium-risk COVID-19 areas
Residents wait for nucleic acid tests at a testing point in Nangang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2021. Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with a population of more than 10 million, launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday afternoon and plans to complete the campaign by the end of Thursday, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
HARBIN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has added six medium-risk COVID-19 areas, to take effect from midnight, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters Wednesday.
The city reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- China stresses aircraft disinfection to prevent COVID-19 case import
- Chinese mainland reports 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- 2.17 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
- Precise control measures barely impact economy as COVID-19 rebounds
- Chinese mainland reports 50 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.