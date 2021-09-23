China's Harbin adds 6 medium-risk COVID-19 areas

Xinhua) 09:53, September 23, 2021

Residents wait for nucleic acid tests at a testing point in Nangang District of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2021. Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with a population of more than 10 million, launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday afternoon and plans to complete the campaign by the end of Thursday, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

HARBIN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has added six medium-risk COVID-19 areas, to take effect from midnight, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters Wednesday.

The city reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

