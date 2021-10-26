Inner Mongolia county implements home quarantine to contain COVID-19

October 26, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2021 shows an anti-epidemic worker handing food to a local herder, whose homestay currently hosts stranded tourists due to the latest wave of COVID-19 in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

HOHHOT, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ejina Banner, a county in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has implemented a home-quarantine measure starting Monday to contain COVID-19.

According to the banner's anti-epidemic headquarters, all the residents and tourists have been asked to stay at home or in hotels, and those who do not cooperate will face consequences.

Nucleic acid testing, disinfection, medical observation and door-to-door delivery of living necessities have also been stepped up in the meantime, the headquarters said.

As of Sunday, Ejina Banner has confirmed 43 COVID-19 cases in the latest wave of infections, all of whom have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

