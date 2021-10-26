5 dead, 11 injured in north China vehicle pileup

Xinhua) 13:08, October 26, 2021

HOHHOT, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Five were killed and 11 injured in a vehicle pileup on Tuesday morning in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

At around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a semi-trailer truck collided with three vans and one motorcycle in Guyang County, Baotou City of Inner Mongolia.

By 8:30 a.m., the rescue work was completed and the injured were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. Two of them were seriously injured, and the other nine had minor injuries.

Further investigation into the accident is still underway.

