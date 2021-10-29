China's Inner Mongolia logs 15 new local COVID-19 cases
HOHHOT, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 15 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 12:01 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a regional press briefing on COVID-19 control and prevention.
Fourteen cases were reported in the Ejina Banner in the Alxa League, and one case was reported in the city of Erenhot in Xilin Gol League, the commission said.
The region has confirmed a total of 132 COVID-19 cases so far in the latest wave of infections, including 110 cases in Ejina. All patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 2,570 close contacts and 3,323 secondary close contacts in the region have been placed under medical observation. An epidemiological investigation is underway.
