Home>>
Gansu hospital supplies TCM to help fight COVID-19 epidemic
(Ecns.cn) 14:27, October 27, 2021
Pharmacists make decoctions for COVID-19 prevention and control at Gansu Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Lanzhou, Northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 26, 2021. The hospital offered the decoctions to residents for free. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 tests up to 800,000 people daily in Lanzhou
- South Africa, China hold workshop on traditional medicine
- New local COVID-19 cases attributable to Delta variant: health official
- Chinese mainland reports 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Residents queue up for nucleic acid tests in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.