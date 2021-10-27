Gansu hospital supplies TCM to help fight COVID-19 epidemic

Ecns.cn) 14:27, October 27, 2021

Pharmacists make decoctions for COVID-19 prevention and control at Gansu Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) in Lanzhou, Northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 26, 2021. The hospital offered the decoctions to residents for free. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wei)

