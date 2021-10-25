Home>>
New local COVID-19 cases attributable to Delta variant: health official
(Xinhua) 11:00, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Epidemiological investigation and viral genome sequencing results in hand have indicated that this new round of COVID-19 infections in China was caused by viruses transmitted from abroad, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).
The Delta variant is behind the fresh COVID-19 cases, Wu Liangyou, an official with the NHC, said at a press conference, adding that efforts are still being made to trace the origins.
