Air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 tests up to 800,000 people daily in Lanzhou

Ecns.cn) 09:46, October 26, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2021 shows "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Lanzhou, Northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)

A set of "Falcon" air-inflated testing lab has been put into operation in Lanzhou, aiding the second round of citywide testing. The lab is equipped with one reagent preparation area, two sample processing areas and two amplification analysis areas, with a daily maximum testing capacity of 80,000 tubes, or 800,000 people if using pool testing methods.

