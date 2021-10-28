Home>>
Inner Mongolia county reports three new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 08:23, October 28, 2021
HOHHOT, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ejina Banner, a county in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, lifting the total confirmed cases to 92.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the autonomous region had logged 113 local cases in the latest wave of infections. All the patients have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment, and their close contacts have been put under concentrated medical observation, said a press conference.
So far there are one high-risk and six medium-risk areas in Inner Mongolia.
