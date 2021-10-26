Beijing classifies 1 medium-risk area after 2 new COVID-19 cases reported
Epidemic prevention and control staff members arrange daily necessities for residents in Changping District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Monday classified one area as medium-risk for COVID-19 after two new cases were reported, a local health official has said.
A residential community in Changping District was classified as a medium-risk area after reporting two locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention.
The center earlier classified another residential community in Changping District as high-risk for COVID-19. With the exception of these two areas, the city is low-risk for COVID-19.
