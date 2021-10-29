Home>>
Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-11
(Xinhua) 10:07, October 29, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Beijing started rolling out COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for children aged between 3 and 11 in the Chinese capital.
Children who have been infected with COVID-19 can receive the vaccine jab six months after the infection.
As of Wednesday, over 20.47 million people in Beijing had completed their vaccination against COVID-19. A total of 42.5 million vaccine jabs had been administered in the city.
Bejing has, so far, reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.
