Beijing starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-11

Xinhua) 10:07, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Beijing started rolling out COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday for children aged between 3 and 11 in the Chinese capital.

Children who have been infected with COVID-19 can receive the vaccine jab six months after the infection.

As of Wednesday, over 20.47 million people in Beijing had completed their vaccination against COVID-19. A total of 42.5 million vaccine jabs had been administered in the city.

Bejing has, so far, reported a total of 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two local asymptomatic carriers in the latest outbreak.

