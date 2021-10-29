China dispatches COVID-19 working group to NE province

Xinhua) 16:58, October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's health authorities have sent a working group to guide COVID-19 response in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Heilongjiang reported nine locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including three previously reported asymptomatic carriers, the provincial health commission said in a daily report.

By the end of Thursday, there were 10 locally transmitted cases and two imported cases receiving treatment in the province.

