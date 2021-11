We Are China

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination facilitates Urumqi citizens

Ecns.cn) 14:58, November 02, 2021

Citizens in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are waiting for COVID-19 vaccines on a mobile vaccination vehicle at a business district, Nov.1, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

A new round of COVID-19 vaccination programs, including the booster doses, have been administered across China amid sporadic COVID-19 cases being reported across China.

