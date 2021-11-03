We Are China

Certain community blocked amid new COVID-19 case in Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 16:51, November 03, 2021

Medical staffs write names and working places before entering the residential community reporting COVID-19 cases in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov.2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Jinniu District in Chengdu reported one confirmed COVID-19 case Tuesday. The residential community and nearby regions have been blocked and residents nucleic acid tested.

