Nucleic acid testing conducted in Heihe, NE China
(Xinhua) 09:31, November 08, 2021
A medical worker prepares to take a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing in Henantun Village of Xingfu Town in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
