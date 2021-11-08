Chinese mainland reports 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:09, November 08, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 20 were reported in Liaoning, 18 in Henan, eight in Hebei, six in Heilongjiang, four in Sichuan, three in Yunnan, two in Gansu, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Chongqing.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, of which six each were reported in Shanghai and Yunnan, three each in Shanxi and Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangxi and Sichuan, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

