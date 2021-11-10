Chinese mainland reports 39 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:55, November 10, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, 17 were reported in Liaoning, eight in Henan, five in Hebei, four in Heilongjiang, two each in Jiangxi and Yunnan, and one in Sichuan.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

A total of 9,794 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 9,406 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 388 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 97,939 by Tuesday, including 1,222 patients still receiving treatment, 21 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 92,081 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 39 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 14 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 529 asymptomatic cases, of whom 354 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,369 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 77 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,451 cases, including 848 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 12,036 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 75 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

