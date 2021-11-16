Home>>
8 killed, 8 injured in bus-truck collision in China's Anhui
(Xinhua) 09:18, November 16, 2021
HEFEI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were killed and eight others injured following a collision of a bus and a heavy truck on a highway in east China's Anhui Province on late Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.
The accident happened at 10:11 p.m. at an intersection in Bowang Township in the city of Ma'anshan.
The injured are being treated in a local hospital and are in stable condition.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
