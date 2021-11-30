Anhui Day to kick off at Dubai Expo

Xinhua) 09:32, November 30, 2021

HEFEI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A special day is designated to showcase east China's Anhui Province on Dec. 6 in the China Pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo, said a news conference held by the province Monday.

Several activities, including a photo exhibition and local products and trade promotions, will be held to introduce the inland province to the rest of the world in Hefei, capital of Anhui, said Zheng Dongtao. Zheng is the director of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Anhui Committee.

"We will give center stage to the province's ten emerging industries, the latest scientific and technological achievements, and Anhui's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative to attract more people to invest in Anhui," Zheng added.

A virtual platform will be launched from Dec. 6 to 25 to allow more people to have an online tour of Anhui and get a taste of the Dubai Expo. The Expo will take place from Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Under the theme "Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind -- Innovation &Opportunity," the China Pavilion opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2021.

