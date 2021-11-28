Power plant burns household waste to generate electricity in E China's Anhui

November 28, 2021

A staff member collects household waste at a residential area in Feixi County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 23, 2021. The power plant in Feixi County has been burning household waste to generate electricity. The power plant uses approximately 730,000 tonnes of domestic waste each year and creates some 230 million kWh of electricity. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

