PV power station at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei successfully connected to grid

Xinhua) 08:57, December 02, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A worker transfers panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Staff members adjust power supply devices for a photovoltaic (PV) power station before its operation at a transformer substation in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Robotic arms are seen at work on the production line of photovoltaic (PV) panels at a workshop in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua)

