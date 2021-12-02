PV power station at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei successfully connected to grid
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
A worker transfers panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Workers transfer panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Staff members adjust power supply devices for a photovoltaic (PV) power station before its operation at a transformer substation in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Workers install panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
Staff members adjust power supply devices for a photovoltaic (PV) power station before its operation at a transformer substation in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows workers transferring panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Robotic arms are seen at work on the production line of photovoltaic (PV) panels at a workshop in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua)
A worker installs panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
A staff member adjusts power supply devices for a photovoltaic (PV) power station before its operation at a transformer substation in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 30, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2021 shows a production line of photovoltaic (PV) panels at a workshop in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua)
Photo taken on Nov. 24, 2021 shows a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Workers install panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Workers install panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Photo taken on Nov. 30, 2021 shows a photovoltaic (PV) panel at a workshop in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua)
A container carrying panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station is lifted at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
Workers install panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A worker installs panels of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Aerial photo shows the construction site of a photovoltaic (PV) power station at Jiangji reservoir in Feidong County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 24, 2021. A PV power station with a designed installed capacity of 50 megawatts at Jiangji reservoir in Hefei was successfully connected to the grid on Nov. 30. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
