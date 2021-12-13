Soldiers of Xinjiang Military Command cross one-rope bridge obstacle

December 13, 2021

A soldier assigned to a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command crosses a one-rope bridge obstacle as his fellows provide security for him during a rope bridge maneuver operation on November 8, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Deng Xinyang)

