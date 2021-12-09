Languages

Thursday, December 09, 2021

Frogmen dive into waters in sabotage operation

(China Military Online) 15:56, December 09, 2021

Frogmen assigned to a special operations group under the PLA Navy's Marine Corps manipulate their combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) to the designated waters during an amphibious assault training exercise on November 18, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Hongtao)


