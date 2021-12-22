Helicopters lift off for live-fire training

China Military Online) 14:24, December 22, 2021

WZ-10 attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 80th Group Army lift off for a live-fire training exercise in early December, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Peng)

