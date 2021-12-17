J-7 fighter jets execute flight mission

China Military Online) 08:54, December 17, 2021

A J-7 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command deploys its drogue parachute after landing during a flight training exercise on December 7, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Rongkai)

