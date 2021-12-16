Paratroopers descend to drop zone

China Military Online) 15:27, December 16, 2021

Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army queue to board a Mi-171 transport helicopter for a parachute training exercise on November 27, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)