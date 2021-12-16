Home>>
Paratroopers descend to drop zone
(China Military Online) 15:27, December 16, 2021
Soldiers assigned to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army queue to board a Mi-171 transport helicopter for a parachute training exercise on November 27, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
