Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao Int'l Airport put into operation
Photo shows an interior view of the Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 14, 2021. The Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, covering a total area of 167,460 square meters, was officially put into operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A passenger walks in the Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 14, 2021. The Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, covering a total area of 167,460 square meters, was officially put into operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A passenger sits in the Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 14, 2021. The Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, covering a total area of 167,460 square meters, was officially put into operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Passengers ride an escalator in the Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 14, 2021. The Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, covering a total area of 167,460 square meters, was officially put into operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
