Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao Int'l Airport put into operation

Xinhua) 09:18, December 16, 2021

Photo shows an interior view of the Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 14, 2021. The Terminal 3 of Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport, covering a total area of 167,460 square meters, was officially put into operation on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

