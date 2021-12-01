Home>>
Yangbaoshan bridge in SW China carries out static load test
(Xinhua) 09:51, December 01, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 30, 2021 shows the Yangbaoshan bridge during a static load test in Guiding County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Yangbaoshan bridge carried out a static load test on Tuesday. Forty-eight large trucks with a total of 1,680 tonnes of goods were parked on the bridge to test the construction quality and mechanical properties of the bridge structure. With a main span of 650 meters, the grand bridge, which is a part of the Guiyang-Huangping Highway, stretches 1,112 meters in length. (Xinhua/Deng Gang)
