China's Guizhou offers millions in e-coupons to boost tourism

Xinhua) 09:31, November 29, 2021

GUIYANG, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Guizhou Province announced Sunday that it would issue e-coupons worth 11 million yuan (about 1.72 million U.S. dollars) to boost the province's tourism consumption.

The e-coupons, covering hot springs, homestays, and skiing, will likely increase consumption with government subsidies and merchant discounts. It would help promote the development of transportation, catering, shopping, and entertainment industries, said Wang Lin, an official of the provincial department of culture and tourism.

According to Wang, related market entities would promote discounted tourism package products, such as homestays plus folk custom experiences, as well as combining hot springs with homestays.

In the first ten months of 2021, Guizhou received 554 million tourists and achieved a tourism revenue of 559.97 billion yuan.

