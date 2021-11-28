Brazil looks to Chinese visitors to boost int'l tourism, minister says

Xinhua) 10:32, November 28, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Brazilian government is relying on Chinese visitors to boost international tourism to the South American country, Tourism Minister Gilson Machado has told Xinhua.

During an interview with foreign correspondents earlier this week, Machado said that the Brazilian government is working to boost foreign visits once the COVID-19 pandemic situation is stabilized, and that the presence of Chinese tourists is fundamental to that goal.

Brazil plans to open a tourism office in China and is going to formalize visa exemption for Chinese tourists, according to the minister.

Challenges to have more Chinese tourists visit Brazil include the long distance between the two countries and a lack of air connections, he added.

