Brazil looks to Chinese visitors to boost int'l tourism, minister says
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Brazilian government is relying on Chinese visitors to boost international tourism to the South American country, Tourism Minister Gilson Machado has told Xinhua.
During an interview with foreign correspondents earlier this week, Machado said that the Brazilian government is working to boost foreign visits once the COVID-19 pandemic situation is stabilized, and that the presence of Chinese tourists is fundamental to that goal.
Brazil plans to open a tourism office in China and is going to formalize visa exemption for Chinese tourists, according to the minister.
Challenges to have more Chinese tourists visit Brazil include the long distance between the two countries and a lack of air connections, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to emphasize culture, tourism in promoting common prosperity
- Virtual tourism event promotes China's Huangshan among New Yorkers
- Brazilian entrepreneur brings livestreaming e-commerce from China to L. America
- Online promotion launched for tourism cooperation across Taiwan Strait
- China calls for enhancing cooperation with Brazil under BRI: ambassador
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.