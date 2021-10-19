China calls for enhancing cooperation with Brazil under BRI: ambassador

Xinhua) 13:34, October 19, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Brazil, as the largest economy in Latin America, has a solid foundation and great potential for cooperation with China, and therefore has every reason to be an important player in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Yang Wanming said on Monday.

Politicians, business leaders and diplomats from both countries took part in the virtual 4th Seminar Brazil-China Dialogue "Belt and Road &Brazil: Rules and Coordination," organized by the Center for Brazil-China Studies of the School of Law of the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Rio de Janeiro, which aims to discuss a wide range of topics on Sino-Brazilian relations, such as 5G technology, and new investment and financing within the BRI framework.

During the start of the seminar, Yang said China's robust economic recovery and opening of its market will open up new spaces for cooperation under the BRI.

He added China not only provided COVID-19 vaccines for Brazil, but also helped it become the first Latin American country to produce vaccines.

"By making good use of the mechanisms of bilateral dialogue, we can strengthen cooperation for economic recovery in essential sectors, such as infrastructure, energy and mining, agriculture, trade, and science and technology," Yang said.

Eduardo Paes, mayor of Rio de Janeiro, said his city wants to be the Brazilian and South American capital of China's BRI, while highlighting the complementarity between the Chinese initiative and the needs of Brazil's second largest city.

Both the BRI and Rio de Janeiro have "an agenda of innovation, sustainability and concern for the environment," said Paes, adding "there are a lot of opportunities in infrastructure, new energies and technology".

