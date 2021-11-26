China to emphasize culture, tourism in promoting common prosperity

Xinhua) 09:52, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China is gearing up for further energizing the tourism and cultural industry of its eastern province of Zhejiang, as part of efforts to promote building Zhejiang into a demonstration zone for achieving common prosperity.

The move was revealed in an action plan for developing a cultural highland to advance the building of the demonstration zone in the 2021-2025 period, which was jointly issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) and the Zhejiang provincial government.

The document set out nine key tasks, including better carrying forward core socialist values and driving home the concept of common prosperity, upgrading public cultural services and advancing rural vitalization, among others.

By doing so, it is expected to deliver to people the fruits of cultural and tourism development. It will also accumulate experiences that are applicable to other areas of the country in terms of realizing the high-quality development of culture and tourism while achieving common prosperity, said the MCT.

China's central authorities issued a guideline in June on building Zhejiang into a demonstration zone for achieving common prosperity.

