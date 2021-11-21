China advancing towards common prosperity, creating middle-class nation: SCMP

Xinhua) 09:51, November 21, 2021

Tourists visit a duty-free shopping mall in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

China's great poverty relief achievements have given the Chinese public confidence in the realization of common prosperity, said an opinion piece by the South China Morning Post.

HONG KONG, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China is moving poorer people into the middle class with its rising wealth and improving social mobility, a process the Communist Party of China (CPC) branded as "common prosperity," according to an opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Common prosperity is mainly about long-term structural reforms to create a more sustainable and inclusive society, said the article published on Thursday.

Tourists go shopping at a duty-free shopping mall in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

The country's plan on common prosperity aims to "make society more productive and fairer by promoting social mobility and better welfare," it said.

The article added that many existing obstacles in the way to common prosperity can be overcome through China's fast-growing talent market, as millions of university and vocational school graduates with technical and trade skills come out every year.

