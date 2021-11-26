We Are China

Scenery of Kuankuoshui national nature reserve in Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:32, November 26, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2021 shows scenery of Kuankuoshui national nature reserve in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)