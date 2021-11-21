Wujiang River waterway in Guizhou resumes to traffic
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2021 shows a cargo ship loaded with phosphate ore sailing on the Wujiang River in Sinan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Wujiang River waterway in Guizhou, which had been cut off for nearly 20 years due to the construction of hydropower stations along the river, has fully resumed to traffic recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Aerial photo taken on Nov. 17, 2021 shows a cargo ship loaded with phosphate ore sailing through a dam on the Wujiang River in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Wujiang River waterway in Guizhou, which had been cut off for nearly 20 years due to the construction of hydropower stations along the river, has fully resumed to traffic recently. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Photos
