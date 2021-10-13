Former senior political advisor of Guizhou charged with bribery

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Prosecutors have initiated a public prosecution against Wang Fuyu, former chairperson of the Guizhou provincial committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), over bribery charges.

Upon the designation of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), the Tianjin First Intermediate People's Procuratorate examined Wang's case and filed it at the municipality's first intermediate people's court, the SPP said Wednesday.

The indictment charges Wang with using the public offices he had held while working in Hainan and Guizhou, as well as his influence after leaving the CPPCC provincial committee, to seek gains for others and in return accept huge bribes.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

